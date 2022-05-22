Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 19, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 19, 2022:

Woodley, Celeste Kiara – Driving While Intoxicated

Guillory, Sheila Deanna – Theft of Property

Deleon, Courtney Rene – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 and Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

May, Rhett – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

Foster, Tommy – Sexual Abuse of a Child: Continuous, Under 14 (two counts)

Seber, Rebecca Yvonne – Theft of Property

King, Xavier Montreal – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Waiter, Thomas Shane – Hold for Montgomery County

Gonzalez, Eduardo – Driving While Intoxicated

Burton, Kendrick Elton – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Burton, Kendrick Elton Deleon, Courtney Rene Foster, Tommy Gonzalez, Eduardo Guillory, Sheila Deanna King, Xavier Montreal Seber, Rebecca Yvonne Waiter, Thomas Shane Woodley, Celeste Kiara

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

