Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 20, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 20, 2022:

Turner, Kelly Eugene – Parole Violation (no mugshot)

Kelly, Tamorreo Derell – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Calcagno, Rene Nicole – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Chambers County-Possession of Marijuana and Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vasquez, Valentina – Possession of Marijuana

Ramirez, Dayana – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

Ryan, Vera Kay – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Authorized Use of a Vehicle

Longoria, Jonathan – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence

Woods, Cameron Laquand – Parole Violation

