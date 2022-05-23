Billie Jean Lilley was born in Cleveland, Texas on November 9, 1959 to parents, Leve Ashby and Mary Rains Ashby. She passed away May 21, 2022, in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 62.

Billie worked retail in the service station before becoming disabled, and was a life long resident of Cleveland. Family was the most important thing to Billie and she loved her children, grandchildren, and siblings. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. Billie was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters, Brenda Sue Ashby and Sally Williams.

She is survived by her children, Tommy Christy Jr and wife Carolyn, Cecie Parkman and husband James, Joe Lilley and wife Victoria, Alec Smith and wife Vanessa, and Ginger Padgett and husband Jacob; brothers, Johnny Smith and wife Netta, Jim Ashby and wife Rita; sister, Patricia Khan; grandchildren, Sean Christy, Jessica Christy, Haley Christy, Jared Christy, Christopher Christy, Bryan Christy, Ryan Christy, Zachary Parkman, Katie Parkman, Devin Buendia, Heaven Buendia, Melody Buendia, Serenity Buendia, Joseph Lilley, Kyra Hicks, Jesse Padgett, Skylar Padgett, Hunter Padgett, and Taylor Padgett; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Darren Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Alec Smith, Jacob Padgett, James Parkman, Joe Lilley, Christopher Christy, and Ryan Christy.

