Jason Lee Howell, 50, of Splendora, Texas, gained his angel wings and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, June 30, 1971, in Houston, Texas. Jason is preceded in death by, his son Joey Dean Howell, grandfather, Poppy Wilson, Dean Beagles, and uncle, John Wilson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Samona Howell; son, Eric Howell; mother, Melody Beagles; grandmother, Joyce Wilson; sister, Faith Crowe and husband Matthew; niece, London Crowe; and many many more loving nieces and nephews who he loved as his own and three loving children who he loved as if they were his own, Viola Abrams, Karlie Ramos, and Shawn Parker Ramos, along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Jason was a loving husband, father, and son.

Jason served as a Search and Rescue with Texas Equusearch, his favorite football team was the Pittsburg Steelers. He loved Peterbilt trucks and has a passion for driving them. Jason’s memory will always be left to cherish by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at Neal Funeral on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Morgan Cemetery on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11:00 am. Brother Robert Ward officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jason, please visit our floral store.

