Clayton Edward Bagwell, 65, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born on Thursday, May 16, 1957, in Dayton, Texas, to Hershal Howell Bagwell and Virgie Mae (Johnson) Bagwell, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Clayton was also preceded in death by his brother, Hershall H. Bagwell, Jr.; sisters, Gloria G. Hall, Martha G. Duff, Alice P. Goodson, and Delilah Norris. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Clayton Alan Bagwell and Rebecca “Becky” Bagwell; sisters, Mary Duff and husband Billy J., Brenda Turner and husband Terry, Philis Dugas; grandchildren, Brandon and Emily Bagwell; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clayton Edward Bagwell, please visit our floral store.

Services

You can still show your support by sending flowers directly to the family, or by planting a memorial tree in the memory of Clayton Edward Bagwell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

