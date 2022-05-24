Craig Allen Edmonds, 63, of Beach City, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born on August 29, 1958, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Janis Louise Connor Edmonds and the late Roger Edmonds. He attended Old River Baptist Church and worked as a manager at Luby’s in Baytown.

Craig pursued many interests, some of which were fishing, reading, and tinkering with computers. He was a good brother, and very family-oriented. Craig was the most caring and compassionate person. He would do anything for anyone in need.

Craig was preceded in death by his father Roger; and his step-father Roy Finley. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his mother Janis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his siblings Debbie Lockhart of Old River, Steve Finley and wife Jonette of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Robert Finley and wife Leanne of Iowa, and Vickie Fryer of Kansas; his numerous aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Craig will be held at a later date in Iowa.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Craig’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

