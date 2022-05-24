Mary Elizabeth Casey Doyle was born in Paden City, West Virginia to parents, Otto Howell and Dorothy Neff Howell. She went to her Heavenly Home, surrounded by her family, on May 23, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 80.

Mary has lived in Cleveland for over 30 years. She was Pentecostal and attended church until she was not able, and even then would watch it on television. Mary loved her family and was a wonderful homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Michael Wheatley; and 7 brothers.

Mary is survived by her children, Debbie Wheatley, Tom Wheatley, and Cyndi Dillingham and husband Mike; grandchildren, Ian Wheatley and wife Ashley, Thomas Wheatley and wife Tiffany, Austin Carter and wife Taelor, Hunter Carter and wife Kali, and Dustin Wheatley; great grandchildren, Kutter Wheatley, Ike Wheatley, Tate Wheatley, Aurora Carter, and A.J. Carter; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 1-3pm. Funeral Service will begin at 3pm. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Ian Wheatley, Thomas Wheatley, Austin Carter, Hunter Carter, Dustin Wheatley, Lee Tolson, and honorary pallbearer, Ike Wheatley.

