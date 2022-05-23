Dancing Queen: Dayton superintendent, partner sweep awards at Dancing For Our Stars fundraiser

Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson says she won’t be giving up her day job despite sweeping the awards in the Dancing With Our Stars competition hosted by the Lee College Foundation on Saturday, May 21, at the Dayton Community Center.

Johnson and her dance partner, Sam Watkins, vice president of Integrity Environmental of Mont Belvieu, claimed nearly all of the coveted Mirrorball trophies for People’s Choice, Foundation Favorite and Judge’s Favorite in the contest that benefits the Lee College Foundation, sharing first place in one category with another dance duo – Sam Estrada and Robin McDougald, both of Texas First Bank and Baytown Little Theatre.

“The real victory was for our students. It was a great night for Lee College Education Foundation and it was a great night to be a Dayton Bronco,” Johnson said.

Together, Johnson and Watkins, with tremendous support from Dayton ISD employees and students, and area businesses, raised a whopping $46,000 to go toward the Lee College Education Foundation. For each $10,000 raised in the contest, Dayton ISD receives an annual endowment that will provide a Dayton High School graduate with a full-ride scholarship. With $46,000 raised, that means four Dayton High School students will receive the scholarships each year.

“No donation was too large or too small, and our Dayton ISD family came together and made things happen. I would never dream we would raise so much money,” said Johnson, adding that it made all the weeks of preparation worth it.

Johnson was not the only local “star” performing at this year’s Dancing For Our Stars. The seven teams that participated included Liberty Mayor and Lee College Foundation Board Member Carl Pickett and wife, Laura; Richard and Angela Vinson, owners of Liberty Pest Control; Derrick Anderson of Entergy and Gina Guillory of Lee College; Earnest and Alicia Brooks of Goose Creek Consolidated ISD; and Kirven Tillis of Barbers Hill ISD and Elizabeth Oyler of Crosby Dance Studio. The Vinsons had to cancel at the last minute due to the birth of their first grandchild on Saturday.

For weeks leading up to the competition, the teams met at least once or twice a week to work on their routines and music choices.

“I had never met Sam prior to being partnered with him through Lee College for this fundraiser. We did most of our own choreography and picked our own music selections,” Johnson said.

In one portion of their performance, Watkins surprised the audience by doing the splits, and then had the crowd cheering as he feigned needing help to get back up. Though the other teams gave solid performances, the tipping point with the judges and audience for Johnson and Watkins came at the end of their performance when Watkins picked up Johnson for a 360-degree flip.

“We aren’t professional dancers. Our goal was to entertain and get people on their feet with fan favorite songs,” Johnson said.

For those who have attended Dayton ISD’s convocations in years past, Johnson’s love of amateur dancing is well-known. She frequently leads teachers and administrators in these events.

“It’s easier to dance with a partner or in a group than to be one person dancing in front of a crowd,” said Johnson, adding that she frequently has dance-offs with her grandchildren.

When asked if she would agree to participate in next year’s Dancing With Our Stars contest, Johnson said it is unlikely.

“Why not go out on top?” Johnson said with a laugh.

The evening raised more than $120,000 for the Lee College Foundation, according to Johnson, not including proceeds from a silent auction that was part of the event.

On behalf of the Lee College Foundation and the Lee College Board of Regents, Chairman Gilbert Santana expressed his gratitude to everyone in attendance, and to Dayton ISD, the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and the City of Dayton for hosting the event. He also thanked presenting sponsor Family First ER and caterer Los Compadres.

“The most important thing about tonight is who we are recognizing – our stars, who are our students. They are the children, grandchildren, family members, neighbors and co-workers all around us. What a great feeling knowing we are helping the Lee College Foundation advance its mission to promote educational opportunities by providing financial support to Lee College students,” Santana said. “Each one of you tonight has participated in helping students achieve their educational goals and a pathway to a successful career and a fruitful life. From the Lee College Foundation Board, thank you all.”

The Dancing For Our Stars teams in this competition are pictured with emcees Kristi Claypool and Heron Thomas. Left to right they are Carl and Laura Pickett, Heron Thomas, Sam Watkins, Dr. Jessica Johnson, Robin McDougald, Sam Estrada, Derrick Anderson, Gina Guillory, Kirven Tillis, Elizabeth Oyler, Alicia and Earnest Brooks, and Kristi Claypool. Gilbert Santana, chair of the Lee College Foundation, thanks the dancers who performed at this year’s Dancing For Our Stars contest on Saturday, May 21, at the Dayton Community Center. Sam Estrada and Robin McDougald went all out for their dance performance in the Dancing With Our Stars contest on Saturday. They used prop guns and confetti to build enthusiasm for their routine. Sam Estrada and Robin McDougald had the audience enthralled for their dance performance inspired by burlesque and the musical “Chicago” at the Lee College Foundation’s Dancing For Our Stars contest on Saturday, May 21, at the Dayton Community Center. From co-workers to fellow theater enthusiasts to dance partners, Sam Estrada and Robin McDougald performed a dance routine influenced by burlesque and the award-winning musical “Chicago.” Kirven Tillis and Elizabeth Oyler perform a dance routine at the Dancing With Our Stars contest on Saturday, May 21. The contest was a fundraiser for the Lee College Foundation. Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett and wife, Laura, performed a Bollywood-inspired dance routine for Dancing For Our Stars on Saturday, May 21, at the Dayton Community Center. Dr. Jessica Johnson, superintendent for Dayton ISD, gives a thumbs up to a friend in the audience after completing her dance routine with her dance partner Sam Watkins at the Dancing With Our Stars contest on Saturday, May 21. Watkins is shown talking to emcee Kristi Claypool. Dancing With Our Stars emcees Kristi Claypool and Heron Thomas kept the program on schedule and entertained the audience with their introductions and commentary. Derrick Anderson and Gina Guillory gave an enthusiastic performance at the Dancing With Our Stars contest on Saturday, May 21, at the Dayton Community Center. Husband-and-wife duo – Kevin and Michelle Camarata – started off the Dancing With Our Stars contest on Saturday with a special performance of smooth dancing techniques.

