Bidders step up for Dayton youths at the FFA Livestock Show

Local businesses and organizations opened up their wallets and checkbooks for Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21.
There were 101 items up for bid with the highest bid of $15,000 going to Isandro Garcia for his Grand Champion Market Steer. It was purchased by Dayton-based grocery store, Thrif-Tee Food Center, which also purchased Reece Boswell’s Reserve Champion Market Broilers for $3,800 and Marco Arellanes’ Reserve Champion Ag Mechanics project for $8,000.
By the end of the sale and before the inclusion of add-on bids, bidders had committed $340,785 to purchase the auction items from Dayton FFA and Dayton 4-H youths.
“Our auction continues to grow each year and this total, even without add-ons, is higher than ever,” said Suzanne Chachere, a spokesperson for Dayton ISD. “We have some wonderfully supportive businesses and community members who make this all possible.”