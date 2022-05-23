Bidders step up for Dayton youths at the FFA Livestock Show

Local businesses and organizations opened up their wallets and checkbooks for Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21.

There were 101 items up for bid with the highest bid of $15,000 going to Isandro Garcia for his Grand Champion Market Steer. It was purchased by Dayton-based grocery store, Thrif-Tee Food Center, which also purchased Reece Boswell’s Reserve Champion Market Broilers for $3,800 and Marco Arellanes’ Reserve Champion Ag Mechanics project for $8,000.

By the end of the sale and before the inclusion of add-on bids, bidders had committed $340,785 to purchase the auction items from Dayton FFA and Dayton 4-H youths.

“Our auction continues to grow each year and this total, even without add-ons, is higher than ever,” said Suzanne Chachere, a spokesperson for Dayton ISD. “We have some wonderfully supportive businesses and community members who make this all possible.”

A bid hawker keeps a watchful eye on the bidders at the Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21.

Haylie Finn raised the Grand Champion Market Goat that sold for $5,250 to the local franchise of McDonald’s, owned by Abner and Jill Casas. Maddy Edwards’ Reserve Champion Market Goat sold for $5,249 to Mark Herman at the Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21, at the Anson Rigby Arena. Alayna Philley’s Grand Champion Market Broilers sold for $4,000 to the local McDonald’s franchise owned by Abner and Jill Casas. Reece Boswell raised the Reserve Champion Market Broilers for the Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction. Her broilers fetched $3,800 from Thrif-Tee Food Center. Savannah Ballinger’s Grand Champion Market Rabbits sold for $4,000 to Arnold Construction at the Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21. James Spoerle sold his Reserve Champion Market Rabbits for $3,500 to First Liberty National Bank at the Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21. Steven Ames took Grand Champion in the Ag Mechanics division at the Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction for his smoker and barbecue pit trailer. It sold for $11,500 to Crowe Tools. Marco Arellanes took Reserve Champion in the Ag Mechanics division at the Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21, for his creation that had multiple porch swings centered around a picnic table. It sold for $8,000 to Thrif-Tee Food Center. Matthew Payne’s Reserve Champion Market Steer sold for $9,500 to Lopez Roofing and Construction at the Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21. Isaiah Quezada sold his Grand Champion Commercial Heifer for $6,500 to Chachere Veterinary Clinic at the the Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21. Federico Chavez’s Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer sold for $5,250 to Trophy Gallery and Walker Farms. Ty Zeno’s Grand Champion Market Hog sold for $5,250 to Lopez Roofing and Construction at the Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21. Faith Cormier’s Reserve Champion Market Hog sold for $5,249 to Schuldt Construction at the Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

