Liberty County voters pick Pct. 4 commissioner

Liberty County voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to pick a Pct. 4 commissioner and to vote in the state run-off elections for land commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general.
When polls closed at 7 p.m., 3,900 voters in Liberty County had cast their ballots in the May 24 election with the largest turnout happening at the Dayton Community Center where 425 people voted on Election Day. Other boxes in Liberty County saw these numbers today:
- Trinity Baptist Church, Dayton – 50
- Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, Dayton – 244
- Hi-way Tabernacle Church, Tarkington – 165
- Hardin City Hall – 140
- Devers School – 32
- Cleveland Civic Center – 309
- Santa Fe Administration Building, Plum Grove area – 10
- Jack Hartel Building, Liberty – 265
In early and absentee voting, Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson had the highest number of votes with 734, or 55.31 percent. His challenger, Craig McNair, received 593 votes or 44.69 percent.
Early voting in the statewide races shows these results:
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton – 1,656
- George P. Bush – 619
Commissioner of the General Land Office – REPUBLICAN PARTY
- Dawn Buckingham – 1,356
- Tim Westley – 770
Railroad Commissioner – REPUBLICAN PARTY
- Sarah Stogner – 949
- Wayne Christian – 1,226
Lieutenant Governor – DEMOCRATIC PARTY
- Michelle Beckley – 112
- Mike Collier – 97
Attorney General – DEMOCRATIC PARTY
- Joe Jaworski – 108
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza – 100
Comptroller of Public Accounts – DEMOCRATIC PARTY
- Janet T. Dudding – 152
- Angel Luis Vega – 52
Commissioner of the General Land Office – DEMOCRATIC PARTY
- Sandragrace Martinez – 97
- Jay Kleberg – 106
At the election office in Liberty, election workers are still awaiting the arrival of voting boxes from the nine voting centers that were opened for election day. As soon as more information is available, an update will be posted.