Liberty County voters pick Pct. 4 commissioner

Liberty County voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to pick a Pct. 4 commissioner and to vote in the state run-off elections for land commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general.

When polls closed at 7 p.m., 3,900 voters in Liberty County had cast their ballots in the May 24 election with the largest turnout happening at the Dayton Community Center where 425 people voted on Election Day. Other boxes in Liberty County saw these numbers today:

Trinity Baptist Church, Dayton – 50

Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, Dayton – 244

Hi-way Tabernacle Church, Tarkington – 165

Hardin City Hall – 140

Devers School – 32

Cleveland Civic Center – 309

Santa Fe Administration Building, Plum Grove area – 10

Jack Hartel Building, Liberty – 265

In early and absentee voting, Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson had the highest number of votes with 734, or 55.31 percent. His challenger, Craig McNair, received 593 votes or 44.69 percent.

Early voting in the statewide races shows these results:

Attorney General

Ken Paxton – 1,656

George P. Bush – 619

Commissioner of the General Land Office – REPUBLICAN PARTY

Dawn Buckingham – 1,356

Tim Westley – 770

Railroad Commissioner – REPUBLICAN PARTY

Sarah Stogner – 949

Wayne Christian – 1,226

Lieutenant Governor – DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Michelle Beckley – 112

Mike Collier – 97

Attorney General – DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Joe Jaworski – 108

Rochelle Mercedes Garza – 100

Comptroller of Public Accounts – DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Janet T. Dudding – 152

Angel Luis Vega – 52

Commissioner of the General Land Office – DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Sandragrace Martinez – 97

Jay Kleberg – 106

At the election office in Liberty, election workers are still awaiting the arrival of voting boxes from the nine voting centers that were opened for election day. As soon as more information is available, an update will be posted.

