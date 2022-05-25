Liberty County Clerk’s Office in Cleveland closed until further notice

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the Cleveland courthouse annex is closed at this time after two employees were terminated on Wednesday, May 25. The office will remain closed until staffing issues are resolved.

According to County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers, the employees were terminated for allegedly operating a business from the county clerk’s office.

“They were running a business on the side, officiating weddings, using their county access and knowledge to benefit from it,” said Chambers.

Chambers does not believe the alleged actions of the employees will invalidate the marriages they performed.

Computers used by the employees have been confiscated as part of the investigation.

The County Clerk’s office in the Cleveland annex sees a tremendous amount of traffic, much of which is the result of land transactions and the population growth in the area. Closing the office, even temporarily, will be a hardship, not only for the employees at the County Clerk’s office in Liberty but for the many people who do business there.

Recognizing the importance of getting the office reopened as quickly as possible, Chambers said she hopes to have the Cleveland office open and operational by Tuesday of next week by reallocating employees temporarily. All county offices are closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

“We are trying to figure out a way to keep Cleveland open without bringing the Liberty office to its knees. It’s going to be really hard on us for a month or so until we get things back to normal. It’s doable but it will be a hardship for a while,” Chambers said.

