Jan Elizabeth Cantu, age 67 of Coldspring, Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born June 24, 1954, in Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emma Sue and Sid Steelhammer; and brothers, Don Standley and Earl Steelhammer.

Survivors include her daughters, Debra Gilson and husband James, Emily Yarbrough and husband Jason, and Amy Cantu; sons, Ricky Cantu and wife Doris, and Michael Cantu and wife Leslie; sisters, Donna Jackson and Jean Yarbrough; brothers, Thomas Standley and Edward Steelhammer; grandchildren, Franchelle Greer, Rikki Cantu, Jamie Gilson, Christian Gilson, Jacob Ellerbe, Charles Yarbrough, Emma Cantu, and Layla Cantu; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Greer, Ay’den Greer, Serenity Greer, and Grayson Cantu; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Hayman Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas.

