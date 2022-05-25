Rochelle Lott Crumpton, age 84, of Splendora, Texas, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born November 28, 1937, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Claude Lott and Evelyn Kiser who preceded her in death along with her sister, Judith Ann Lott; and brothers, Donald Ray Lott and Huey Edmond Lott (Dickie).

Survivors include her husband, James E. Crumpton; daughter, Pamela Renee Williams and husband Byron; sons, Gary Crumpton, James Crumpton and wife Dale; brothers, Sammy Robison, Douglas Robison and wife Alice Marie, Landry Robison and wife Jan; grandchildren, Gary Crumpton and wife Tracy, Joshua Crumpton, Donald Ray Moore and wife Tiffany, Zachary Crumpton, Shawna Holt and husband Matthew, Ashlei Morris and husband Braden, Amanda Rodriguez and husband John, Autumn Chapman and husband Brent; along with numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Montague Cemetery.

