James Darrell “JD” Johnson was born in Houston, Texas, on September 21, 1954 to parents, Ottis James Johnson and Nona Dee Ellison Johnson. He passed away May 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas, at the age of 67.

JD lived in Splendora, Texas and retired as an Operations Specialist from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company after 41 ½ years. Throughout his career, he was a mentor to many of whom are good friends today. He was a proud member of the Emergency Response team and was dedicated to keeping the employees safe.

JD started working as a young boy at his fathers gas station, and learned many of his carpentry skills from his dad. He loved wood working, was a master griller, enjoyed tubing on the river, and in his younger years loved fishing and hunting. JD was a real family man and coached many of his kids sports teams. He was a loving Pawpaw and his grandkids were his life. He was the life of any party, was never at a loss for words, never met a stranger, and always had many stories to tell.

JD was a man of God, and loved Jesus Christ with all his heart. JD was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers, David Johnson and Larry Dean Johnson.

He is survived by the love of his life and his loving wife of 17 years, Trish Johnson; children, Darrell James Johnson and wife Tiffany, Jenni Musick and husband Scott, Jami Steger and husband Joel, grandchildren, Riley Johnson, Rowan Johnson, Hannah Musick, Claire Musick; sisters, Jeanette Douglas and husband Paul, Katherine Mitton and husband Brian, Pat Smith, Barbie Machacek and husband Danny, Donna Wade and husband David; sisters in law, Debbie Baack and husband Sammy, Vicki Kline and husband Mark, Kathi Phillips and husband Bobby, Rhonda Snyder and husband Don; numerous nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 10-11am. Funeral Service will begin at 11am with Pastor Kenneth Walters officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Samuel Baack Jr, Jason Hamilton, Tim Mitton, Jacob Hoffman, Scott Musick, and Joel Steger.

The family would sincerely like to thank all the many physicians, nurses, and caring staff at St Luke’s Hospital – Medical Center. Our special heartfelt thank you and gratitude to Dr. George, Dr. Shaffi, Dr. Yang, Dr. Bendahli, Dr. Singh, and the entire ICU Critical Care Team. Your compassion and empathy will never be forgotten. Thank you.

