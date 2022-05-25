Hazel “Kandy” Nan Lyle, 78, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Katy, Texas, with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 19, 1944, in Austin, Texas, to the late William George and Billie Bess Oatman Menefee. Kandy graduated from Austin High School in Austin, Texas, class of 1962.

Kandy was dedicated to her faith in the Lord and was a loyal servant. She was very involved in various Christian organizations and prayer teams and was a youth group leader at her church for many years. Kandy was people-oriented and a very caring woman. She never met a stranger and could carry on a conversation with ease. Her family was her pride and joy, and she loved them unconditionally. Kandy loved to sew and quilt for friends and family and cherished time with her grandkids during the summers, baking cookies, and playing games. Kandy will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Kandy was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband of forty-three years, John N. Lyle, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her sons John N. Lyle, VII and wife Robyn of Pearland, and Bill Lyle and wife Marty of Katy; her grandchildren Alyssa Blanton and husband Michael, Jonathan Lyle and wife Addie, Emilio Lyle and Natalia Lyle; her great-granddaughter Piper Blanton; her sister Terry Ann Goehl and husband Harold; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:30 until 11:30, on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral home, 1201 S. Main Street, in Anahuac. A celebration of Kandy’s life will begin at 11:30 at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Hiett officiating.

Flowers are welcome; however, donations can be made instead of flowers to Young Life – giving.younglife.org and Christ Restoration Center Ministries – crcministries.net/donate

