Phillip Bryan Burkhalter, 88, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away, on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 4, 1934, in Tuckerman, Arkansas, to the late Herbert “Hub” and Hattie Norene Lawrence Burkhalter. Phillip graduated from North Little Rock High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, the class of 1952. He later received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, from the University of Houston. Phillip was a very smart and intelligent man, fondly asked by many of his college instructors to teach their classes while he was attending U of H. He attended the Methodist church for many years where he was a layperson and taught adult men’s Sunday school.

Phillip proudly served his counrty in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Anahuac American Legion Freeman Spath Post 104, a 32nd Degree Mason with the Anahuac Masonic Lodge #995, former president of the American National Sheriff’s Association, and former president of the Anahuac Lions Club.

Phillip worked as a peace officer for more than forty years. His career began in Kansas City, Kansas, but subsequently led him back to North Little Rock, Arkansas. He later became the Chief Deputy for Miller County in Texarkana, Texas, then relocated to Atlanta, Texas, in Cass County, where he was primarily a probation officer covering nine surrounding counties. His last job was with the City of Hooks in Bowie County, before making Anahuac his final destination. Upon settling down in Anahuac, he went to work as a Chambers County sheriff’s deputy from 1977 until 1992. In 1992, he was proudly elected as the new Sheriff for Chambers County and officially retired in 2000. Amongst his time in law enforcement, he worked for the Governor of Arkansas, and was a liaison for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Phillip pursued many interests, some of which included collecting baseball cards and other various types of sports memorabilia. He was an avid sports fan and loved spending time attending card shows with his son. Phillip had a sincere love for all children, and they loved him just the same. He opened a boxing club for under-privileged children of the community called “Golden Gloves”. It was a program to try to keep kids off the streets, keep them out of trouble and learn valuable lessons, physically and mentally. Phillip was not a man to brag about himself, the definition of humble. The world will never know the kind of man he truly was. Phillip had a sense of humor and was a character up until his final days.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Richard Burkhalter; his sister Jean Landis; and his stepfather whom he loved the most, Harold “Pop” Milner. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife of sixty-five years, Carolyn Burkhalter of Anahuac; his daughter Karen Jones and husband Billy Hanf of Anahuac; his son Bryan Burkhalter of Anahuac; his grandchildren Clay Hanf and wife Lacy of Wallisville, Erica Austin and husband Chase of Winnie, Kendall Burkhalter of Universal City, Claire Burkhalter of New Braunfels; his great-grandchildren Jewelia, Jacey, June, Jentry and Jeremiah Austin, Olivia and Sophia Hanf; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 3:30pm, on Friday, May 27, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street, in Anahuac. A celebration of Phillip’s life will follow at 5pm at the funeral home.

