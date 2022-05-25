Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 23, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 23, 2022:

Fabian, Daisy – Possession of Marijuana

Elledge, Cullen Brant – Indecency With a Child and Sexual Assault of a Child

King, Crystal Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Sanchez, Brittnei – Abandoning/Endangering a Child and Unlawful Restraint/Expose to Serious Bodily Injury

Mejia, Damian – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Hicks, Joshua Tarel – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Zamora, Isauro Abimael – Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape Kirkland, Kenzie Mykayla – Minor-Public Intoxication

