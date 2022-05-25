Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 23, 2022

By
bbnewseditor
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 23, 2022:

  • Fabian, Daisy – Possession of Marijuana
  • Elledge, Cullen Brant – Indecency With a Child and Sexual Assault of a Child
  • King, Crystal Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Sanchez, Brittnei – Abandoning/Endangering a Child and Unlawful Restraint/Expose to Serious Bodily Injury
  • Mejia, Damian – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Hicks, Joshua Tarel – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Zamora, Isauro Abimael – Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape Kirkland, Kenzie Mykayla – Minor-Public Intoxication
