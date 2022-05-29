Jim Dawson went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus May 24, 2022. Services will be June 4, 2022.

Jim was born April 4, 1929 in Houston Texas and lived there until February 1975 when he met and married Charlotte Williams. They were married for thirty eight years. Charlotte went to Heaven February 19, 2013 to await Jim’s arrival.

Jim retired in 1985 after thirty three years with Tenneco Inc. Aviation Department.

Jim became a volunteer for the City of Cleveland in 1977 to assist in further development of Cleveland Municipal Airport and was appointed as Volunteer City Aviation Director.

He is survived by two daughters Sharan and husband David Ganucheau and Charlotte Faircloth. Seven grandchildren Angela Parris, Michael Dawson, Ame Curlee, Rebecca Dawson, Laurie Ludi, Misty Yencho and Layne Ortiz, many great grandchildren, four nieces and two nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Dawson, sons Steve, Ricky and Michael. Also father James F. Dawson and mother Irene Dawson, brother Wayne Dawson, sisters Juanita, Edith and Helen.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

