Charlie Eugenia Pittman Ipes was born on October 20th, 1939 in Pitkin, Louisiana. She later moved to Splendora Texas with her family where she was raised and would later plant roots of her own. She graduated from Splendora high school in 1957. From there, she would move to Houston Texas with her best friend Alma where she worked for Travelers Insurance company. During that time she played for a women’s basketball league for the LaRose Cleaners team. Charlie also worked for many years for the Dixie Casket company in Houston Texas before she met and married her partner in life Donald Ipes on November 17th 1969. Together, they loved and raised their two children Charles Webster Ipes and Sharon Elizabeth Ipes and would serve their community through their propane business.

Charlie was a true giver in her community throughout her life and enjoyed being a contributing member of many organizations. Charlie joined the Order of Eastern Star in 1967 at the Cleveland Chapter #465. She was a 55 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star as well as a lifetime member for the New Caney Chapter #1093 and the Humble Chapter #415. She was Worthy Matron of New Caney Chapter from 1985-1986. Charlie served as Mother Adviser to the New Caney Chapter International Order of Rainbow Girls #355 for many years as well as donated much of her time to the New Caney Lodge Order of DeMolay.

She was a member of the American Red Cross, the American Cancer Society, founding member of Countryside United Methodist church of Splendora and even “Queen” of the Splendid Red Hat Club of Splendora. She made many contributions, quilts, blankets and hats to donate to the American Red Cross, Hope Cancer Retreat; American Cancer Society and her church. For many years, she wrote the monthly newsletter for the Countryside United Methodist Church. Charlie also worked at the Houston Coca-Cola Company and enjoyed her time with them. She was a notary for many years.

Charlie also served her community as a Splendora City council member; PTA member for Splendora ISD among others.

Charlie and her loving husband Donald also hosted many foreign exchange students over the years and made lifelong friends of strangers.

As Charlie and Don lived together and loved together, they departed together on May 22nd, 2022.

Charlie was preceded in death by her father Lionel Oren Pittman, mother Zula Robertha Daw Pittman; brother Hubert Oscar Pittman; sister Nina Robertha Pittman Koonce; nephews James “Pete” Lionel Booucher; Milton Earl Newman; Carl Newman; Gerald Pittman; niece Kelly Pittman and grand-daughter Charlie Nicole Ipes.

She is survived by her son Charles Webster Ipes and wife Trina; daughter Sharon Elizabeth Ipes and fiance Mike; Grandchildren David Amrine. Christopher Amrine; Regan Arce; Brianna Popowitz & husband Hunter as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Charlie was always giving of her time and talents to many friends, family and others. Everything from fresh vegetables she grew, jelly she made, sewing, or just stopping to talk, she was eager to be a friend to all. She was a loved wife and mother, a wonderful friend and a cherished community member. She will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

