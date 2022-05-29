Donald Gayle Ipes was born April 20th 1935 in Elizabeth, Louisiana. He later moved to Texas with his family where he attended & graduated high school in Newton, Texas. He attended Junior College in Kansas before entering into the Navy where he served his country from 1955 to 1957. He completed his education at McNeese University where he received his bachelor’s degree in both mechanical & civil engineering.

During his time as a practicing engineer, he helped design the Huey Helicopter which are still in use by the military to this day. Donald would later go on to pursue his true calling as an entrepreneur. Together with his loving wife Charlie, he owned & operated the first stump grinder & stump grinding business in the state of Texas. They also owned & operated a successful propane business that is still in business to this day. Donald served his community as mayor of Splendora for 6 years. During his term, he accomplished many goals for the city including designing & supervising the construction of the community building at the city cemetery, established the former city library at city hall, organized the first Founder’s Day for the city as well as many more projects which helped Splendora to grow to serve it’s residents.

Afterwards, he bought out the city contract and operated the city of Splendora Water Department for many years. Donald continued to serve his community as president of the school board for Splendora ISD.

Donald was a Mason for 67 years and served as Master of Batson Lodge #974 from 2007-2008. He joined the Order of Eastern Star at the Cleveland Chapter #465 in 1971 where he served as Worthy Patron. He was also a member of the Eastern Star at both New Caney Chapter #1093 & Humble Chapter #415.

He met and married his best friend Charlie Eugenia Pittman on November 17th, 1969. Together, they loved and raised their two children Charles Webster Ipes and Sharon Elizabeth Ipes. His family was his true love and Don was blessed with a large and loving family.

As Don and Charlie lived together and loved together, they departed together on May 22nd, 2022.

Don was preceded in death by his father Jack Aubry Ipes, mother Ida Ella Miller; brothers Jack Miller Ipes and Billy Lewis Ipes; grand-daughter Charlie NIcole Ipes.

He is survived by his son Charles Webster Ipes and wife Trina; daughter Sharon Elizabeth Ipes and fiance Mike; Grandchildren David Amrine. Christopher Amrine; Regan Arce; Brianna Popowitz & husband Hunter as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was a light in the eyes of his family and his community. He will be remembered as a doting husband and father; a great friend & cherished community member. He will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

