Larry Dean Daniel, 76, of Batson, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his resident. Mr. Daniel was born on August 20, 1945, to the late Erice Leggette Daniels and Mary Elizabeth Jordan. He was a retired owner of Daniel Hearing Center in Liberty, Texas, as a hearing aid specialist. Larry loved to fish fry with family and friends. He enjoyed being outdoors, deep sea fishing, hunting, traveling, and canvas painting. He was also a history buff. Mr. Daniel was a faithful servant who was ordained at the age of 14 and was a member of Batson Prairie Baptist Church of Batson, TX.

Mr. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Lois Marie Daniel; daughter, Elizabeth Christine Exline; brothers, Charles Daniels, Dwayne Daniels, and Augustus Daniels.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving son, Eric Dean Daniels and wife Carrie of Liberty, Texas; grandchildren, Emily Daniels, Tommy Exline, and Brandy Exline; great-grandchildren, Hunter Exline, David Welch, Ashley Harlow, Connor Exline, Alex Exline; two great great grandchildren.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11:00 am at Faith and Family Funeral Service Inc. with Pastor Lee Gruver officiating. Interment will follow to Guedry Cemetery, in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 10:00 am until service time.

Honoring Mr. Daniel as pallbearers are Kevin Butler, Dalton Butler, Mike Joy, Ray Gordon, Jose Reyes, and Brandon Daniels. Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne Daniels and Jeff Kaczmerek.

