Stacy Loeffert, 57, of Houston, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, May 24, 2022. She was born on Thursday, May 28, 1964, in Pasadena, Texas, to Louis and Helen (Gremillion) Hart, both of whom preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Jeffrey Loeffert and Kathy Tidwell; brothers, Marvin and Louis Hart; grandchildren, Danny (Trey), Melody, and Claire Tidwell, Jacob Valdez, and Temperance and Hugh Loeffert; along with numerous other treasured family and friends. Stacy was deeply invested in her long career with the Harris County Sheriff’s Department. She was a strong and exceptionally caring woman who served many roles, her favorite of which was Gigi.

Arrangements were handled by Neal Funeral Home. A celebration of Stacy’s life will be held later in the summer.

