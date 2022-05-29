Harold A. Blum, 81, of Splendora, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born on Thursday, August 8, 1940, to Fred William Blum and Loiss Nathalie (Douglas) Blum, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Harold was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Norine (Burton) Blum; brothers William “Sonny” Blum and Doug Blum; sister Norma Sample. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Deborah Wood and husband Wayne, David Blum and wife Karen; grandchildren, Amber White, Katie Lucas and husband Bobby, Connor Wood and wife Delmilly, Kella Smith and husband Joel, Sydney Blum, Dalton Blum and wife Lauren; great grandchildren David Feldman, Paisley Lucas, Dawson Blum, and Coen Wood.

Visitation for Harold will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 PM. Internment will immediately follow at Plum Grove Cemetery. Brother Robert Wilson officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

