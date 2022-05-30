Montgomery County deputy constables enacts SafeSchool patrol program

Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputies will be seen more often in and around local campuses thanks to the “SafeSchool” Patrol Program recently implemented by Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden.

Bothered by the recent tragic event that took place in Uvalde ISD, Constable Hayden wanted to do something to help prevent such an attack here in East Montgomery County.

After meeting with officials from Splendora ISD, New Caney ISD and Conroe ISD, all of which have schools in the Pct. 4 area, Constable Hayden devised the “Safe School” program.

Project “SafeSchool” is a high-visibility patrol program that has MOCO Pct. 4 units making daily, random checks on campuses throughout the Pct. 4 area.

While the ISD police departments do a great job here in EMC, Pct. 4 deputies will be supplementing the patrol and adding to the law enforcement presence. This program has already started, and will continue during the summer and into the next school year.

“No one should have to feel unsafe while at school,” stated Constable Hayden. “Hopefully putting extra uniforms in plain view will not only add security against evil, but will also give students, staff, and parents a little peace of mind.”

