The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 27, 2022:

Robbins, Tamara – Theft of Property

Caplinger, Joshua Carter – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Walker, Ardrell Jarvis – Money Laundering, more than $150,000 but less than $300,000

Laughlin, Angelia Nicole – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Mueller, Drew Bradley – Hold for Harris County-Child Support Violation

