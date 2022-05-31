Billie Wynne Bruhn, age 79, of Coldspring, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born April 22, 1943, in Orange, Texas, to parents Bill and Pearl Burgess, who preceded her in death, along with her brother-in-law, Frank Spillers.

Survivors include her daughter, Stacey Lackey and fiancée Donald Napier; stepchildren, Lisa Andrews, Kimberly Skelton, and Matthew Bruhn; sisters, Juanita Spillers and Beverly Raymer and husband Jody; grandchildren, Kirstie Lackey and Michael Callaway; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas.

