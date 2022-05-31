Denman Ray Watson, Jr., 75, was born in Livingston, Texas, on September 9, 1946, to Denman Ray Watson, Sr. and Oneida Frances Danner Watson. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1965, received his Bachelor of Science from Sam Houston State University on January 24, 1969 and his Master of Education from SHSU on August 21, 1970. Denman went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 27, 2022.

Denman was a devoted educator for 35 years as a teacher of Agriculture and Vocational Director for Liberty Independent School District in Liberty, Texas. He also taught classes part-time for Lee College and served as Liberty County Supervisor of Adult Education for Region 4 Education Service Center and Brazosport College. He had a strong passion for teaching reflected by the love and respect that his students had for him. He has impacted and changed the lives of generations of young people.

Denman was a member of Liberty Masonic Lodge #48, Arabia Shriners and 33rd Degree Scottish Rite. He was a past Worthy Patron of Liberty Eastern Star. He served as the Livestock Superintendent for the Trinity Valley Exposition for 20 years and traveled all over the United States taking students to find show animals, to the State and National FFA Conventions and to the National Leadership Conferences in Washington, D.C.

Denman enjoyed the great outdoors. He had a lifelong love of growing things – all animals (particularly his cows), plants (specifically his vegetable garden), his kids, grandkids and great grandkids – all of God’s creatures and creations. He liked to watch things grow. He exemplified the rancher lifestyle, spending countless hours creating his dream – from beating back East Texas thickets to re-establishing the family cemetery to growing a strong family.

Denman was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Johnny Lee Watson and Gary David Watson, sister-in-law Terry Smith Watson and brother-in-law Larry Newell McLelland. He will be cherished forever by his college sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Pamela Watson. He leaves behind his children Denman Ray “Trey” Watson, III and wife Christal, Daniel Reid “Crickett” Watson and wife Kristina; grandchildren: Daniel JonRay, Kindell Rae, Wyatt Arthur, Camden Ray and Cason Reid Watson; great grandchildren: Tenley AnnMarie and Faith Riley Watson; sister Linda Watson McLelland and brother-in-law Donald Sulak. He will be forever missed by a loving host of nieces, nephews, friends and students who “adopted” him as a beloved mentor.

Friends are invited to visit with the family in a celebration of life for Denman from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Watson Ranch at 255 Meadows Cemetery Road in Corrigan, Texas, with Pastor Zack Curry officiating.

Committal and burial will follow at Abbott Springs Meadows Cemetery.

Honoring the family as pallbearers are: Johnny Don Watson, Preston McLelland, Will Muskwinsky, Brian Jeansonne, Robbie Richards and Douglas Dees. Honorary pallbearers are: Trey Watson, Crickett Watson, JonRay Watson, Wyatt Watson, Kindell Watson, Camden Watson, Cason Watson, Brandon Eagleson, Mike Fregia, Terry Fregia and Matthew Jackson. Serving posthumously as honorary pallbearer is special friend and “brother” Eddie Taylor.

