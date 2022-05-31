Manhunt underway in Dayton for known felon

Authorities are searching a wooded area at the end of N. Winfree St. In Dayton after a 54-year-old suspect, Clifford O’Claire, allegedly stole a Dayton police cruiser and wrecked it in the woods.

The incident reportedly started after police attempted a traffic stop on SH 321 around 5 p.m. Tuesday. As the officers turned around their vehicle to pursue O’Claire, he reportedly sped off.

At one point during the pursuit, he reportedly bailed out of his vehicle and fled into a wooded area off SH 321.

Two Dayton police officers set up a perimeter and had exited their vehicles to pursue the suspect on foot, when he reportedly doubled back and took one of their vehicles.

A Liberty County Sheriff’s deputy, assisting in the search, chased the vehicle into the wooded area at the end of North Winfree.

The suspect is described as a white male with gray hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a drab green shirt. The suspect is known to authorities as he had outstanding felony warrants. He has previous arrests for drug and gun charges, in addition to an previous escape charge, according to Dayton PD.

If anyone sees the suspect, use caution. Do not approach. Instead call 911 or 936-258-7621.

