Robert Ray Sackett Sr., 78, of Ames, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born on November 2, 1943, in Kountze, Texas, to the late Woodie Ray and Lissie Jane Billingsley Sackett. Before his retirement, he owned his own company, escorting wide loads across the country.

Robert pursued many interests, some of which were hunting, fishing, watching Westerns, and playing washers. He was quiet, but honest and straightforward. He would tell you the truth whether you wanted to hear it or not.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of forty-two years Pat Sackett; his sons Leslie Curry and Robert Sackett Jr.; his siblings Ester Boyett, Loretha Young, Woodie Sackett and Oscar Sackett; his great-grandchildren Michelle and Mykal Sackett; and his sister-in-law Sammie Sackett. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his daughter Tyrena Jordan and husband Michael of Ames; his grandchildren Kaleigh Lunday and husband Stephen of Katy, Sidney Elliott and husband Kaden of Katy, Leslie Peebles, III of Ames, Kevin Sackett of Atascocita, and Michael Sackett of Cleveland; his great-grandchildren William Lunday of Katy, Mario and Millena Sackett and Evelyn McGinnis of Cleveland; his siblings Jimmie Sackett of Dayton, Dennis Sackett of Quinlan, Linda Matthews and husband Charlie of Dayton, Bennie Stowe of Dayton, Ricky Sackett of Liberty; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

