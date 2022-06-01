Daniel Blaine Fowler, age 58, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home in Cleveland, Texas.

Daniel was born on May 1, 1964, in Houston, Texas, to his parents, Carroll and Karen Fowler. He attended North Shore High School and graduated in 1983.

Daniel was an avid fisherman and hunter. He built a home in Cleveland, Texas, on his family land that has been passed down for over 150 years. This brought him great joy in life and was a place where he truly was at peace. He was also very proud of his trophy buck taken in Canada that scored a whopping 186 6/8 inches with 14 scorable points.

Proceeded in death by his Grandfather Ercel Fowler; parents Carroll Fowler and Karen Harrison. Survived by his Grandmother Francis Fowler of Crosby, Texas; by his sister Shelli Current of Baytown, Texas; by his brother Jason Fowler of Lawton, Okla.; by his daughter Kaley Willis of Quitman, Ark.; by his son Blaine Fowler and Daughter-in-law Brittany Fowler of Quitman, La.; by his son Tyler Buckley of Baytown, Texas; by his son Trent Buckley of Cleveland, Texas; by granddaughter Elexis Willis; by grandsons Luke Fowler, Robert Norman, Daniel Fowler, and Leon Buckley; along with several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.

Friends and Family are invited to visit with the Family during the viewing from 12PM – 2PM on Friday June 3, 2022 at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N Travis St, Liberty, TX. Funeral will start at 2PM and burial will immediately follow at the Concord Cemetery in Rye, Texas.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Robbie Current, Randall Current, Seth Fowler, Nathan Fowler, Ronnie Coleman, Richard Brinkley.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel Blaine Fowler, please visit our floral store.

