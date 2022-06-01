Beatriz Vara Olmos, 53, of Liberty, Texas, passed away in Liberty, Texas, on May 29,2022.

She was born in Tortugas Rayon SLP on December 9, 1968, to Celerina Rosales and Agustin Olmos. She married the love of her life, Jose de Jesús Vara in 1992. Together they built a loving home and raised three children. She loved spending time with her family and most of all her grandson who she loved more than anything. Beatriz was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church in Liberty.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Celerina and Agustin; her siblings, Francisco Olmos, Candido Olmos, and Lusia Olmos. She is survived and left to cherish her memory by husband José de Jesús Vara; Son Jesús Agustín Vara and wife Lindsey; Son Miguel Angel Vara; Son José Guadalupe Vara; her nieces that she loved like her own, Vanessa Sanchez and her family; Mireya Garcia and Husband Reynaldo; nephew Juan Francisco Saavedra and wife Vanessa; Grandson Bryson Manolo Vara who was her everything; and Granddaughter Baby Isabella who she was so excited to meet in the coming weeks; her sissy and best friend Maria B. Saavedra and husband Juan. In addition she leaves 4 more sisters and 3 brothers, a host of nieces and nephews, and numerous family members.

She will be missed very dearly and will always live in our hearts!

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beatriz Olmos Vara, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

