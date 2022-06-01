Yancy Darrell Brackin, Sr., of Thicket, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, with loved ones by his side. He was 80. Darrell was born on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1941, in Thicket, Texas, to the late Winnie Graham Brackin and Yancy Monroe Brackin. Darrell and his late wife, Margaret, raised their children in Old River, Texas, moving to Teague, Texas when he transferred with Houston Lighting and Power Company.

Darrell was an avid fisherman and became a professional fishing guide after retiring. In later years, Darrell and Margaret moved back to the old homeplace in Thicket, Texas, to spend the remainder of their years. Darrell loved woodworking and still enjoyed fishing when he had the opportunity. His love for his family was like no other. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and his great-granddaughter, and was looking forward to welcoming his first great-grandson in October. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but they take comfort in knowing he is now with our Lord and his soulmate, Margaret.

Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, Winnie Graham Brackin and Yancy Monroe Brackin; his wife, Annie Margaret Tanner Brackin; and his great-grandaughter, Brexlyn Margaret Foster.

Darrell is survived by daughter, Gina Agnew, and husband, David; son, Yancy Darrell Brackin, Jr., and wife, Kara; grandchildren Dustin Foster and wife, Ashley; Logan Foster; Kailey Foster and husband, Isaac Foster; and Lindsey Brackin; great-granddaughter Aria Blake Foster, and her soon to be born cousin, Zaiden James Foster and big sister Adalyn Foster.

Visitation will be at West End Baptist Church, Saratoga, Texas, at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022, followed by a service of remembrance at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Felps Cemetery, Thicket, Texas.

