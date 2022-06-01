Community invited to attend Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’ PowWow this weekend

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas will celebrate its 52nd Annual PowWow on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4. The Tribe invites members of the East Texas community to join Tribal citizens for food, music and dancing, as well as an opportunity to learn more about Native American culture.

A PowWow is a social gathering of tribal nations, and the Alabama-Coushatta PowWow began in 1966. The PowWow also serves as a homecoming for tribal members who live away from the reservation.

Spectators will enjoy Native American dancing, cuisine and arts and crafts. Tribal dancers and singers coming from throughout the United States and Canada will compete for prize money.

A jingle dress dance is performed at an Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas powwow.

“We look forward to welcoming our friends and neighbors to our Reservation for this year’s PowWow,” said Ricky Sylestine, Chairman of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas Tribal Council. “This is a great opportunity to witness beautiful tribal dances and music and to learn about our culture and traditions. Our Tribe loves to come together with our community for this event.”

The Alabama-Coushatta Reservation is located between Livingston and Woodville. The PowWow will be held at the Tribe’s Reservation Ballpark and admission is $7 per day, but free for guests age 6 and younger. Seating is limited, so those who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. on June 3 and at noon on June 4. Alcohol will not be allowed at the event. For more information, please email AC.powwow@gmail.com.

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has the oldest reservation in the state located on approximately 10,200 acres in the Big Thicket of Deep East Texas. The Tribe is a fully functioning sovereign government with a full array of health and human services, including law enforcement and emergency services. There are more than 1,300 members, about half of whom live on the Reservation.

