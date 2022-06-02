Cleveland woman reported missing

The public is encouraged to be on the lookout for a missing 40-year-old woman, Latanya E. Green, who was last seen near the 1200 block of Church Ave., in Cleveland, on May 14, 2022.

Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard confirmed the missing persons report and says his officers have searched several places but have not been able to develop any leads. He says there is no reason to assume she has come to harm at this time.

Green has cognitive impairments and is in need of medication, according to the missing persons flyer.

She is described as a black woman with long, black, curly hair. She has brown eyes and a medium complexion. She is 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

It is unknown what she might have been wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or any information concerning Green is asked to contact Cleveland Police Department at 281-592-2621 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500. Refer to case number 22-0507.

