TxDOT gives Cleveland Chamber an update on Liberty County projects

The opening of the new segment of the Grand Parkway that links New Caney to Baytown and the widening of the I-69 (US 59) corridor have garnered the attention of many motorists traveling through Liberty County in recent months. The new segment of the Grand Parkway opened on May 19 while the I-69 project is still ongoing; however, those two projects make up only a small portion of the projects that are currently underway or are in the works for Liberty County.

At the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday, June 2, Roberto Rodriguez, assistant area engineer for the Liberty County District for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), gave an update on projects that should improve mobility and safety on Liberty County highways and bridges.

Among the projects he mentioned was an overpass project for US 90 at FM 1413. Construction on the overpass project started a few months ago. Currently, work crews are performing some minor widening on each side of the roadway and addressing utilities. This busy intersection has a tragic history with many serious and fatal accidents over the years. The overpass will allow US 90 traffic to travel over FM 1413 unimpeded while FM 1413 drivers will have a stop-controlled intersection with frontage roads to access US 90 in either direction. The estimated completion date for this project is June 2025.

Rodriguez said TxDOT’s project to widen SH 321 from west of CR 2247 to east of CR 2243, an approximately one-mile long stretch of roadway in the Tarkington area, is on schedule and is expected to be complete by June 2022. The project is a safety improvement project to add an open 12-foot center lane and widen the road to 10-foot shoulders and 11-foot travel lanes.

Also expected to finish in June is a road rehabilitation project for FM 2090 just west of FM 1010 in the Plum Grove area. The Washington Ave. exit off of I-69 (US 59) in Cleveland, which was closed in recent months as part of the I-69 (US 59) project is also expected to reopen in June 2022. Rodriguez explained there were some delays in opening all lanes of the FM 787 bridge over the Trinity River but it should open in June 2022, too. Previously the FM 787 bridge repairs were expected to wrap up in late May.

FM 770 just south of Daisetta will soon see TxDOT crews replacing three bridges, he added.

TxDOT is looking to allocate another $153 million for upcoming road projects with these estimated letting dates starting in December 2022 and running through May 1, 2024. Here’s a look at these projects:

Adding rumble strips to the median and inside shoulder of various highways

Resurfacing and adding milled edgeline rumble strips on SH 105 a half-mile east of CR 2075

Installing safety lighting at the intersection of FM 2797 at FM 1008 in the Kenefick area

Overlaying the existing roadway of US 90 0.44 miles east of FM 1409 in Dayton

Increasing pavement width and adding left turn and shoulders on SH 105 west of the intersection with SH 321 to CR 2242 in the Tarkington area

Full-depth concrete repairs and spall repairs, among other repairs, to SH 146 from Loop 227 to US 90 in Liberty

Mill and inlay with paving of SH 146 from US 90 to FM 1413 in Dayton

Replace bridge and approaches on CR 109 east of SH 61 at Whites Bayou in the Devers area

Construct paved shoulders, ranging from 1 to 4 feet wide, on FM 834 from SH 146 to FM 770 (Hardin to Daisetta)

Converting to a four-lane freeway with two lanes northbound and two lanes southbound with both northbound and southbound frontage roads on I-69 (US 59) from Loop 573 in Cleveland to the San Jacinto County line

Overlaying the existing roadway of SH 146 six miles north of SH 105 in Moss Hill

Installing a continuous turn lane and milling the edgeline rumble strips on SH 146 at FM 1011 in Liberty

Safety treating fixed objects and widening paved shoulder by 1 to 4 feet on FM 770 south to US 90 (Daisetta and Raywood)

Safety treating fixed objects and milling edgeline rumble strips on US 90 south to Hatcherville Road (CR 486)

Installing a continuous turn lane and milling edgeline rumble strips on FM 1010 at the CR 331 intersection

Installing a continuous turn lane and milling edgeline rumble strips on FM 1010 from CR 325 to CR 331

Constructing a grade separation at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on US 90 in Dayton

