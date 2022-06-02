Chambers County Children’s Museum to celebrate groundbreaking on June 20

The Chambers County Children’s Museum is excited to celebrate its groundbreaking ceremony Monday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m., at 10955 Eagle Drive in Mont Belvieu, Texas. The museum will be created in the old Thrif-Tee grocery store building, which has been donated to the museum by the facility owner with a 15-year free lease.

The museum has raised $3.4 million toward a campaign goal of $4 million to fund the renovations that will begin later this month.

As of June 1, the museum has welcomed the following corporate sponsors: Barbers Hill Bank, Barbers Hill Lions Club, Chevron Phillips Chemical, City of Mont Belvieu, Coastal Hose & Supply, Community Auto Group, DuGood Credit Union, Energy Transfer LP, Enterprise Products Partner LP, Floyds Mont Belvieu, HEB, Knecht Orthodontics, Lee College, Little Learning Academy LLC, McDonalds of Mont Belvieu, Mercy Gate Church, Mobile Oil Federal Credit Union, Monument Chemical Houston LLC, Patients ER, Speed Field Services LLC, Targa Resources, Thomas J Friedt Dentistry, TPC Industrial, Transglobal Solutions, Vortech Contracting and WowCo.

Executive Director Melody Kraus stated, “We are deeply thankful to our community sponsors for their generous financial support in building the Chambers County Children’s Museum. Our community’s generosity enables us to effectively serve the children in our community, creating a space that fuels inspiration, innovation and exploration.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available at http://chamberscountychildrensmuseum.org/sponsorship-menu/.

About the Chambers County Children’s Museum

Founded in August 2019, the Chambers County Children’s Museum “seeks to inspire discovery through innovation, hands-on experiences and exploratory play.” The Chambers County Children’s Museum is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the state of Texas with a Board of Directors comprised of 12 community leaders who are passionate about bringing play-centered learning to Chambers County. The

explosive growth of the area, primarily made of young families, is driving the need for more family and kid-centered activities and programs.

The Chambers County Children’s Museum strives to fill that need by bringing unparalleled exhibits and experiences to our Chambers County community.

In November of 2019, the CCCM Board of Directors partnered with Mayes Middleton, the new owner of the now empty Thrif-Tee Food Center building located at 10955 Eagle Drive in the heart of Mont Belvieu for a free 15-year lease on the facility and grounds. By the spring of 2021, the museum completed an extensive analysis of the current state of the building and began work with Mark W. Todd Architects to

determine the specifics of the building’s renovations and the museum’s design.

Once completed, the Chambers County Children’s Museum will be the only organization within a 45-mile radius that provides a unique learning experience specifically designed for children and their families. Currently, Chambers County families have limited leisure enrichment destinations in the area, especially when weather prohibits outdoor activities. The Chambers County Children’s Museum is working hard to be open to the public by Winter of 2022.

For more information, go online to http://chamberscountychildrensmuseum.org/, or contact Executive Director Melody Kraus at

melody@ chamberscountychildrensmuseum or 832-307-0290.

