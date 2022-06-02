Nichols named chair of Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, June 1, sent a letter calling on the Texas Legislature to form special committees to make legislative recommendations in response to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

That same day, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick named Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) as chair of the newly formed Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans.

The committee is tasked with reviewing actions previous legislatures have taken, examining resources the State has made available to local school districts, and developing recommendations for the Legislature and Executive Branch.

Additionally, the Governor has asked that the committee cover the following topics to prevent future school shootings: school safety, mental health, social media, police training, and firearm safety.

“I’d like to thank Lt. Gov. Patrick for selecting me to chair the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans,” Sen. Nichols said.

Nichols added that it is an honor to serve the state in this capacity during these difficult times.

“To the families, friends, and communities impacted by mass violence, know that this committee is committed to listening to you and developing significant reforms for the State of Texas,” he said. “I look forward to working together with my colleagues to further enhance safety and security in our schools, improve mental health resources, investigate the impacts and influence of social media on Texas teens, examine and enhance police training, and consider firearm safety policy. I also anticipate working collaboratively with our House partners on these pivotal issues. It is my hope and prayer that the work we do over the next several weeks will lead us to meaningful solutions.”

