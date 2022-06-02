Lone Star College partners with universities to increase credit transfer pathways

Lone Star College has signed new articulation partnerships with eight additional universities to build greater access for students interested in advancing their education. An articulation agreement is a formal document that allows academic institutions to partner in developing transfer degree plans that guide students to completion at both, LSC and universities.

“These articulation agreements provide Lone Star College students with another option to pursue their baccalaureate degree,” said Dwight Smith, Ed.D., LSC Vice Chancellor Academic and Workforce Success. “We are grateful to our university partners for working with us to help our students be able to further their education.”

LSC has formed partnerships with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Tarleton State University, McNeese State University, Houston Baptist University, Texas Women’s University, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Abilene Christian University and Arizona State University since the beginning of 2022.

The goal of the articulation agreement is to provide a seamless transfer for students enrolling at the other institution to complete a baccalaureate degree.

“In addition to the recent articulation agreements, students also have the opportunity to earn a Lone Star College bachelor’s degrees in Cybersecurity; Nursing; and Energy, Manufacturing and Trades Management,” said Smith. “The LSC-University Center, located in The Woodlands and University Park, also allows students to earn their bachelor’s and master’s degrees close to home from partner universities in a variety of programs.”

Fall registration is underway with classes beginning Aug. 29. Visit LoneStar.edu/Start to learn how LSC can you get started on your new educational journey.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

