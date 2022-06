The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of June 1, 2022.

If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP. For more information, go online to http://www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org.

ACOSTA-VAZQUEZ, Manuel Saul CARRASCO, Erick FOSTER, Brian Richard GARZA, Kevin JANES, John Carl LEWIS, Kenyon Koal MURPHY, Heather Lynn RODRIGUEZ, Osballdo SALINAS, Zonia Yanira TAYLOR, Ivory Deshun

Share this: Twitter

Facebook