Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 1, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 1, 2022:

Manriquez, Carlos – Abandoning/Endangering a Child and Deadly Conduct (Discharge of Firearm)

Arita-Herrera, Orlin Josue – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Onnela, George Henry III – Probation Violation-Theft of Property

Harrison, Cameron – Probation Violation-Assault/Family Violence

Rodriguez, Santos – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Fleeing Police Officer

Bott, Tyler Gage – Probation Violation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Deblanc, Travon Derant James – Assault/Family Violence

Lang, Victoria Elaine – Driving While Intoxicated

Williams, Austin Wade – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer/Judge, Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

