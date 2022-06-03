Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 1, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 1, 2022:

  • Manriquez, Carlos – Abandoning/Endangering a Child and Deadly Conduct (Discharge of Firearm)
  • Arita-Herrera, Orlin Josue – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Onnela, George Henry III – Probation Violation-Theft of Property
  • Harrison, Cameron – Probation Violation-Assault/Family Violence
  • Rodriguez, Santos – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Fleeing Police Officer
  • Bott, Tyler Gage – Probation Violation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Deblanc, Travon Derant James – Assault/Family Violence
  • Lang, Victoria Elaine – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Williams, Austin Wade – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer/Judge, Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
