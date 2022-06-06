Business Spotlight: Stormi’s Cheer Studio

Bluebonnet News is offering local businesses (Liberty, San Jacinto, Hardin, Chambers, Polk and East Montgomery counties) a chance to be listed in an upcoming business profile section that is part of the front page of the website. Below is one of the profiles in this new section:

Stormi’s Cheer Studio, 304 Crockett St., Liberty

Owner & Instructor: Stormi Meche

stormicheer@hotmail.com

1. Company profile

Stormi’s Cheer Studio opened in 2011, and is approaching their 12th season teaching Cheer & Tumbling to Liberty county youth. Owned and operated by Stormi Meche since 2011, “SCS” offers high energy, skilled technical based Cheer & Tumbling classes in our hometown, at an affordable price. SCS has locally produced some of the most technically skilled, confident and hardworking Cheerleaders to come out of our county. Stormi is proud to have served over 650 Liberty County students! The studio is located at 304 Crockett St. in Liberty and sign-ups for the 2022-2023 season will be in August. Feel free to follow the Facebook page “Stormi’s Cheer Studio” for constant updates, or email Stormi directly at stormicheer@hotmail.com.

2. Employment and growth

I have maintained my presence in the gym, which I believe has contributed to the ongoing success at SCS. No matter how big we get, I always want a personal relationship with each student, and make sure to study their strengths and weaknesses. I also employs local talented instructors, many of which get their start as students as SCS. Local high school cheerleaders also work part time, and gain work experience and childcare experience and training through their time at SCS.

3. Community involvement

SCS is actively involved in the community, thanks to the large presence of Liberty County youth that participate at SCS. SCS was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, and actively involved in local parades and festivals. Stormi’s Cheer Studio has participated in the Breast Cancer “iCheerPink” fundraisers that collected hundreds of beauty items for breast cancer patients. We have held bow fundraisers to help local families dealing with unexpected loss. For this upcoming season, I have big plans for new nonprofit and scholarship opportunities in the works to give back to the deserving community and students that have helped shape SCS!

4. What are the community’s strengths and weaknesses?

There are so many strengths involved with owning a business in this community! I was raised in Liberty and, although I now live out of town, I still make the drive in to serve the community that I was raised in, and to give back to a community that gave so much to me! Liberty has a wonderful hometown feel and sense of community involvement that has allowed SCS to remain in business for the last (almost) 12 years. Building trust amongst a community, as well as the most-appreciated recommendations through word of mouth, has allowed SCS to maintain as a reputable, trusted place of business for local youth. Opportunities like advertisement through Bluebonnet News are so helpful in continuing growth in a small town. Thank you for the opportunity!

5. What are you most proud of about your business?

I am most proud of the students that come through SCS, and being even just a small part in the incredible lives that they pursue during and after SCS! The leadership, athleticism, dedication and teamwork skills that are taught at SCS carry out to the students as they grow through and out of the program. No matter what direction they go; Once an SCS girl, always an SCS girl! I am also proud of the longevity of my business, as we approach season 12. I have seen many businesses like mine open and close, and I credit my longevity to an incredibly supportive community of SCS families that become like your own family, a structured program, trusted training, and an honest, giving heart! I am specifically proud of my business through these hard years of the pandemic. I lost my dear mom during the COVID pandemic, who was my biggest cheerleader and motivation in opening a gym, just as she did when I was a child. I faced both personal and business hardships during the pandemic, but I’ve continued to shine and open the doors of SCS with a smile and an important cheer (or life!) lesson each week.

6. WHAT IS YOUR MARKETING AND SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY?

We love using social media for important updates, showing off skills, and sharing dates to remember! Follow us on Facebook at: Stormi’s Cheer Studio, or email me at stormicheer@hotmail.com. Our sign-ups will be in August for the 2022-2023 season. Follow us on Facebook to keep up with upcoming sign up information! We would love you to join us for Season 12, and we are open to both new and returning students!

7. WHAT’S THE FUTURE LOOK LIKE FOR YOUR BUSINESS?

The future, always, is bright and hot pink for SCS! As we enter Season 12, we want to thank the Liberty County and surrounding communities for trusting SCS year after year to deliver the highest quality cheer and tumbling lessons locally, with a focus on proper technique and school cheerleading. We love our SCS students and families and thank you for the endless support! We will continue to offer cheer and tumbling lessons for ages 4 and up, and create talented SCS girls that paint the town pink, from bow to toe! SCS, we are the best!

