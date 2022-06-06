Jerrel Andrew “Jerry” Whiteside, 84, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tomball, Texas. Jerry was born December 1, 1937, in Sipe Springs, Texas, to parents Jim Whiteside and Mamie Hicks Whiteside.

Jerry was a resident of Dayton for 7 years and a former resident of China, Nederland, and Baytown, Texas. He attended Calvary Baptist Church and had retired from Dupont with 30 plus years of service. Jerry was a member of the NRA, raced quarter horses, and enjoyed reading and politics.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John Whiteside and Little Buster Whiteside and his sister, Mary Hogan. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Whiteside; sons, Jerrel Whiteside, Jr. and wife Kathleen and Jody Whiteside and wife Connie; grandchildren, Carissa Harlan and husband John, Jerrel “Trey” Whiteside, III and Jesse Whiteside and wife Jocelyn; great-grandchildren, Rhett Harlan, Haylee Harlan and Jackson Whiteside; brother-in-law, Harold Hogan; numerous nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.

Services for Jerry will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

