City of Dayton proclaims June 7 as State Farm Day

State Farm is celebrating its 100 years of Good Neighbor Spirit. To recognize the contributions of State Farm Insurance agents in the Dayton community, the City of Dayton proclaimed June 7, 2022, as State Farm Day. Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck signed the proclamation that was presented to State Farm agents Jordan Thibodeaux, Randall Arnold and Juan Carranco.

The proclamation reads:

“Whereas, for 100 years, State Farm’s mission is to restore lives, help rebuild neighborhoods, invest in communities, and support education and safety initiatives where they live and work. Whereas, the City of Dayton recognizes the positive impact the company and its agents have on our community. Whereas, State Farm demonstrates what being a good neighbor is all about by encouraging acts of kindness. Whereas, ‘Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there’ is more than their slogan, it’s who they are.”

