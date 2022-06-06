Keith Ryan Burch, 38, of Crosby, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2022. Keith was born in Liberty, Texas, to Kathy Burch Brackin on March 4, 1984.

Keith was a hard worker who had many interests and talents. He was a jack-of-all-trades but especially enjoyed working on vehicles. Keith loved to spend time with his family and always found the time to check in on them. He had a sense of humor and knew how to make everyone laugh. Keith was strong and compassionate and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was loved, loved by many, and will be greatly missed.

Keith was preceded in death by his grandfather Charles Burch; and his great aunt Diane Burch. Those left to honor and celebrate his memory are his mother Kathy Brackin and life partner, JJ Johnson of Tomball, Texas; his brother Charles Brackin and wife Fiorella of Brucoli, Italy; daughter Grace Alston of Centerville, Texas; nephew Luca Brackin of Brucoli, Italy; grandmother Martha Burch of Dayton, Texas; aunts Kimberly O’Neal and husband Bryan of Dayton, Texas, Kristy Coursey and husband Herb of Liberty Hill, Texas; cousins Amber, Kris, Jessi, Travis, Cody, Bailey, Justin, Elizabeth, Drake, Milo, Ayden, Ryleigh, Paislee, and Reid; along with numerous family and friends; and life companion who loved him dearly Erin Massey.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please continue to check back for updates.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Keith’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

