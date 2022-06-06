Walter Izear Beard, Jr., 62, of Dayton, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, in Baytown. Walter was born September 20, 1959, in Dayton to parents Walter Izear Beard, Sr. and Zoble Mae Williams Beard.

Walter was a longtime resident of Dayton and attended Dayton schools. Walter was a member of the Dayton Assembly of God Church in Dayton. He was always the life of the party and never met a stranger.

Walter was always willing to help anyone that needed it. He loved to give advice about anything especially about marriage and children even though he never married or had children. His advice was passed along to others by the phrase “Junior said”.

Walter was preceded in death by his father and sister, Kay Griffitts. He survived by his mother, Zoble “Ricki” Beard; brother, Ed Beard and wife Nannette; sisters, Vickie Wegner and husband Bill and Jackie Brightwell and husband David; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Walter will be announced at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

