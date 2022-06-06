Rural Shade Baptist Church breaks ground on new multi-purpose building

Members of Rural Shade Baptist Church gather on Sunday, June 5, for a ceremonial groundbreaking of the church's new multi-purpose building, which will serve as a headquarters for the church food bank and as a gathering place for church and community events.

Three months after the demolition of the old sanctuary for Rural Shade Baptist Church in Tarkington, church members on Sunday, June 5, celebrated the groundbreaking of a new multi-purpose building that will serve as both a headquarters for the church’s food bank and a gathering place for church and community events.

The 50 X 100 square-foot metal building on a concrete slab is being constructed by Cleveland Supply on the same site as the old sanctuary. The building will have 20-foot eave heights with a 20 X 25-foot portico, a covered entryway that will make food distribution easier and protect people from the elements.

The cost of the building is roughly $400,000, which is being raised through fundraisers and matching donations.

“We have a fundraiser going on right now,” said Brenda Purswell, chairperson of the Rural Shade Baptist Church’s Building Committee. “We have two matching donors who will put in $25,000 when we reach the $25,000 match. Then we have another $50,000 matching donor who will kick in at that point when we have $75,000.”

While they still have a lot of fundraising ahead of them, church members hope to have the building ready by homecoming services in October.

“We are hoping to use the building as a gym and for other activities, and for the community to use for events. It will give us a lot of room,” Purswell said.

The new building is the first of a two-phase project. The second phase involves tearing down the church’s old fellowship hall kitchen and replacing it with a more modern structure that will be attached to the multi-purpose building.

At this time, Rural Shade Baptist Church is between pastors. Purswell said an interim pastor is filling in until a new pastor is picked.

