Business Spotlight: Texas Drug Education

Bluebonnet News is offering local businesses (Liberty, San Jacinto, Hardin, Chambers, Polk and East Montgomery counties) a chance to be listed in an upcoming business profile section that will be part of the front page of the website. Below is the first profile in this new section:

Texas Drug Education

408 Main St., Liberty, Texas

Owners: Jocelyn Fowler or Tanya Childress

Contact information: 346-394-2654, 832-819-3483 or texasdrugeducation@gmail.com

1. Company profile

Texas Drug Education (TDE) was founded in November 2021 by mother-daughter team, Tanya Childress and Jocelyn Fowler. After spending many years working in the community in social services and criminal justice, the duo wanted to engage with community members on a more personal level. Through the founding of TDE, the pair works with Texans statewide to complete alcohol and drug offender education courses.

2. Employment and growth

The company currently has two employees. We hope to include additional family members as classroom instructors as the business grows.

3. Community involvement

Our company officially opened its doors in February 2022. As we work to build our company, we hope to build community relationships and partnerships with other small business owners. We are especially excited to partner with local school districts to provide educational presentations to students on the dangers on drug and alcohol use.

Jocelyn Fowler Tanya Childress

4. What are the community’s strengths and weaknesses?

The strongest part of the Liberty County community is its people. Since we have opened our doors, the amount of community encouragement we have received has been astounding. Citizens of Liberty are excited to see local business owners thrive. We hope to improve our community by providing essential resources in Liberty County. We want community members to have access to counseling services in their own neighborhood without having to make a trip to a neighboring county. We currently offer educational classes, but we are working on certifications to provide drug/alcohol counseling, Batterers Intervention Prevention Programing, Victim Impact Panels, and more therapeutic offerings.

5. What are you most proud of about your business?

We are proud to work as a locally owned, family business. It allows to relate to and invest in the community in a way a franchise or out of town provider cannot. We care about the well-being of our community because we live here. We have decades of education, experience, and passion between us, and we are ready to put it to work for Liberty County.

6. What is your marketing and social media strategy?

Our company has a website (www.TexasDrugEducation.com) and social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram where we keep clients and followers up to date. We are also working with local attorneys and law enforcement agencies to build a referral network.

7. What’s the future look like for your business?

We are working on certifications to provide drug/alcohol counseling, Batterers Intervention Prevention Programing, Victim Impact Panels, and more therapeutic services.

