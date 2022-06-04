Business Spotlight: MiMi Home Décor & More

Bluebonnet News is offering local businesses (Liberty, San Jacinto, Hardin, Chambers, Polk and East Montgomery counties) a chance to be listed in an upcoming business profile section that will be part of the front page of the website. Below is the first profile in this new section:

MiMi Home Décor & More

23595 FM 1314, Porter, Texas

Owner, Michele Millican

Contact information: 936-320-8039, collectionsbymimi@gmail.com

1. Company profile

Collections By MiMi Home Décor & More opened on April 1,2022. It is owned and operated by Michele “MIMI” Millican who has lived in Montgomery County all her adult life. The store carries home décor and gift items, some that are locally made. Michele started out participating in local vendor events until she was able to open her store front located at 23594 FM 1314 in Porter, Texas.

2. Employment and growth

You will always find MiMi there tending the store, but on occasion, her daughters or grandkids will be there lending a hand. As the company grows, she is hoping to be able to expand and take on employees.

3. Community involvement

MiMi has been an active member of a local church in Porter for over 30 years and tries to help local schools and sports teams when she can.

4. What are the community’s strengths and weaknesses?

Living and working in the local community is so much fun. I enjoy chatting with everyone that comes in because we are basically neighbors. The biggest struggle for me is advertising, not many people read newspapers, we don’t use phonebooks anymore, so you have to figure out what means of advertising is going to be seen by the masses that is affordable for the small business. Opportunities like this means so much to small businesses in our community to get the chance to spread the word about their business.

5. What are you most proud of about your business?

MiMi’s is proud to support other small businesses and wants to have available locally made items as well as favorite brands such as Mud Pie and Naked Bee products in the store. MiMi’s has handmade wood décor items, handmade knives, custom tumblers, custom wreaths and more all made by local people. She also has a wide variety of dough bowls, sugar molds, tiered trays, and other décor items for your home.

6. What is your marketing and social media strategy?

You can follow Collections By MiMi on Facebook and Instagram. The latest inventory and any specials are always posted on social media.

7. What’s the future look like for your business?

MiMi is hoping to outgrow the stores space by next year and expand. As a business owner you are always looking for new ideas and products that your customers will enjoy. MiMi’s is hoping to continue to service the local community for many years to come.

