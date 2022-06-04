Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 2, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 2, 2022:
- Zwichel, George – Public Intoxication
- Stolich, Joseph Allen – Hold for Hardin County
- Finley, James Kirk Jr. – Hold for Hardin County
- Grider, Jacob Nelson Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
- McKee, Lisa Dianne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bishop, Donna Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Thompson, Katherine Ernestine – Theft of Property
- Dorris, Heath Allen – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
- Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Driving While License Invalid
- Carter, Chad Wayne – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person