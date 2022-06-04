Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 2, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 2, 2022:

Zwichel, George – Public Intoxication

Stolich, Joseph Allen – Hold for Hardin County

Finley, James Kirk Jr. – Hold for Hardin County

Grider, Jacob Nelson Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions

McKee, Lisa Dianne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bishop, Donna Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Thompson, Katherine Ernestine – Theft of Property

Dorris, Heath Allen – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Driving While License Invalid

Carter, Chad Wayne – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

