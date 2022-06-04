Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 2, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 2, 2022:

  • Zwichel, George – Public Intoxication
  • Stolich, Joseph Allen – Hold for Hardin County
  • Finley, James Kirk Jr. – Hold for Hardin County
  • Grider, Jacob Nelson Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
  • McKee, Lisa Dianne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bishop, Donna Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Thompson, Katherine Ernestine – Theft of Property
  • Dorris, Heath Allen – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
  • Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Driving While License Invalid
  • Carter, Chad Wayne – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Bishop, Donna Marie
Carter, Chad Wayne
Dorris, Heath Allen
Finley, James Kirk Jr.
Foley, James Anthony
Grider, Jacob Nelson Ray
McKee, Lisa Dianne
Stolich, Joseph Allen
Thompson, Katherine Ernestine
Zwichel, George

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.