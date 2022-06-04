Guadalupe Dominguez Hooker, 87 of Coldspring, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was born on December 13, 1934 in Laredo, Texas, to Pedro and Jesusa (Cisneros) Dominguez, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Guadalupe was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Guinn J. Hooker.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Martin Joe Hooker Sr. and wife Martha, Benson David Hooker and wife Kina and Lisa Hooker and other Isaac Velasquez; brothers, Gabriel Dominguez, Simon Dominguez, Pete Dominguez and wife Yolanda; grandchildren, Candace Hooker, Martin Hooker Jr. and wife Ala, Jared Hooker and wife Candace, Kadrie Hooker and A’Nyvea Mendez; great grandchildren, Kabryona Foster, Jordan Balderas, Jayden Balderas, Martin Joe Hooker III, Jesse James, Bella Dixie, Jasper Guinn, Mason Cole, Mister Blake Alexander, Colton Hooker and Caleb Hooker; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.

Visitation for Guadalupe will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin promptly at Shepherd UPC on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery.

All services were under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

